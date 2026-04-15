Nuvoco Vistas Corp slides as Q4 PAT tanks 15% YoY to Rs 141 cr

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declined 1.99% to Rs 300.50 after its consolidated net profit slipped 14.99% to Rs 140.71 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 165.54 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 8.69% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,306.75 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax rose 4.21% YoY to Rs 233.20 crore, while EBITDA increased 6.11% YoY to Rs 590 crore, the company's highest-ever for a fourth quarter.

In Q4 FY26, revenue from the cement segment rose 8.17% YoY to Rs 3,021.23 crore, while revenue from ready-mix concrete and others jumped 9.07% YoY to Rs 297.53 crore.

As of March 2026, the companys net debt stood at Rs 4,445 crore. The company reported its financial performance for FY26, highlighting steady volume growth, premiumisation gains, and ongoing expansion across key projects. The company achieved a consolidated sales volume of 20.4 MMT, registering a 5% year-on-year growth during the year. Premiumisation improved significantly to 43%, up around 300 basis points YoY, maintaining an industry-leading level driven by strong demand for its flagship brands including Nuvoco Concreto and Nuvoco Duraguard. The company also announced plans to set up a bulk cement terminal at Viramgam, Sachana, Gujarat, with a handling capacity of approximately 1.5 MMTPA and a dedicated railway siding. The terminal is expected to act as a strategic distribution hub to strengthen its presence in the Gujarat market, with commissioning targeted by FY28.

On the expansion front, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation continues to progress with its Vadraj Cement facilities, where clinker and grinding units are planned to be operationalised in phases starting Q3 FY27. Additionally, the companys 4 MMTPA eastern expansion project is progressing well and is expected to be completed in phases by FY28, which will take total cement capacity to approximately 35 MMTPA. The ready-mix concrete (RMX) business continued to witness strong traction, particularly in the Concreto range. During the year, the company launched Concreto Tri Shield, a specialised solution offering enhanced durability, along with the Artiste Elite Collection, a premium decorative concrete range with contemporary finishes.

The building materials business (MBM), including construction chemicals, tile adhesives, and block jointing mortars, also showed healthy momentum during the year. Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, managing director (MD) of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, said, FY26 marks a defining year for the company, highlighted by higher volumes, revenue, and profitability. He added that the company achieved strong growth in both EBITDA and PAT, driven by execution of core strategies focused on premiumisation, strengthening trade channels, and cost optimisation despite prevailing headwinds. Krishnaswamy noted that the refurbishment and project execution at the Vadraj Cement plant are progressing as planned, which will significantly strengthen the companys presence in the western and northern markets.

On the outlook, he cautioned that geopolitical uncertainties could create near-term headwinds due to higher fuel costs and increased raw material prices for packaging materials. He further stated that the company is implementing measures including price increases, prudent procurement, cost optimisation, and supply chain efficiencies. However, he said these external pressures may impact margins for the next one to two quarters, while the company remains committed to its long-term growth trajectory. In another filing, the company said Clean Max Ilghop Private Limited will develop a hybrid renewable energy project at Bhikamkhore, Jodhpur (Rajasthan) under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) captive model. The company will acquire a 26% stake for up to Rs 26 crore in cash. The project will include development, commissioning, and operation & maintenance over a 25-year period, with a 10-year lock-in.