Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit rises 19.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 3128.71 croreNet profit of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation rose 19.98% to Rs 159.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 3128.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2872.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3128.712872.70 9 OPM %18.1618.05 -PBDT501.57416.26 20 PBT276.02201.60 37 NP159.76133.16 20
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