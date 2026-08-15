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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nxt-Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 71.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Nxt-Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 71.83% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:20 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 87.23 crore

Net profit of Nxt-Infra Trust rose 71.83% to Rs 74.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 87.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 81.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales87.2381.05 8 OPM %38.7546.97 -PBDT86.5851.94 67 PBT86.5351.89 67 NP74.4743.34 72

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:20 PM IST

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