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Nxt-Infra Trust standalone net profit declines 27.86% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 168.95 crore

Net profit of Nxt-Infra Trust declined 27.86% to Rs 115.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 168.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.16% to Rs 205.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 307.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 437.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 417.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales168.95161.66 5 437.53417.16 5 OPM %98.0782.94 -97.8192.67 - PBDT115.18177.16 -35 209.23331.02 -37 PBT115.18177.15 -35 209.21331.01 -37 NP115.53160.15 -28 205.60307.59 -33

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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