Nxt-Infra Trust standalone net profit declines 27.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 168.95 crore

Net profit of Nxt-Infra Trust declined 27.86% to Rs 115.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 168.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.16% to Rs 205.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 307.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 437.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 417.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.