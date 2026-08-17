Nxtra Data standalone net profit declines 10.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 699.90 croreNet profit of Nxtra Data declined 10.05% to Rs 66.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 699.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 572.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales699.90572.90 22 OPM %40.7242.22 -PBDT261.90231.40 13 PBT89.3098.80 -10 NP66.2073.60 -10
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