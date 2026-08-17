Nxtra Data standalone net profit declines 10.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 699.90 crore

Net profit of Nxtra Data declined 10.05% to Rs 66.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 699.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 572.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.699.90572.9040.7242.22261.90231.4089.3098.8066.2073.60

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