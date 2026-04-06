Nykaa rises on strong Q4 performance; posts highest growth in 12 quarters

Nykaa surged 3.11% to Rs 253.60 after it has reported a strong operational performance for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, with consolidated GMV growth in the high twenties and net sales value (NSV) growth in the low thirties.

Consolidated net revenue is expected to rise in the high twenties, marking the companys fastest growth in the past 12 quarters, driven by sharp acceleration in the fashion vertical and sustained strength in the beauty business.

For FY26, NSV growth is likely to improve to the high twenties, up from mid-twenties over the past two years. Net revenue is projected at the upper-mid twenties, reflecting steady performance across segments.

The beauty vertical continued its strong momentum, with GMV, NSV, and net revenue growth in the high twenties. Strong conversion metrics, omnichannel execution, and accelerated growth in House of Nykaa supported overall performance. Nykaa recorded its highest-ever quarterly retail expansion, adding 26 new stores and integrating 11 Kiehls outlets in Q4, taking the total store count to 313 as of 31 March 2026. The fashion vertical showed sharp recovery, with GMV growth in the high twenties and NSV growth in the low forties. Net revenue growth in the segment improved to the high thirties, driven by better platform traction, robust customer acquisition, and an expanding brand portfolio. Strategic initiatives, including the Nike partnership and Pink Love Sale, further supported growth.