Nykaa spurts on outlining FY30 growth plan; targets over $5 billion GMV

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of Nykaa, rose 6.76% to Rs 300.25 after the company outlined its FY30 growth strategy.

At its Annual Investor Day 2026, Nykaa outlined plans to deliver 2-3 times revenue growth and 4-5 times EBITDA growth by FY30, supported by operating leverage, capital-efficient investments and margin expansion. The company is also targeting a return on capital employed (ROCE) of over 40%.

Nykaa said it currently serves 55 million consumers across beauty, fashion, wellness and related categories, with its addressable lifestyle market exceeding $100 billion. Over the last six years, the company's overall GMV has expanded more than sevenfold, driven by strong growth across its beauty, fashion and owned-brand businesses.

The beauty business, which exited FY26 with GMV of around Rs 15,000 crore, aims to grow GMV by 2-3 times by FY30, expand its consumer base to 100 million and increase its retail footprint to more than 600 stores from its current network. Nykaa Fashion, which reported FY26 GMV of Rs 4,954 crore, is targeting 3-3.5 times GMV growth by FY30 with potential high single-digit EBITDA margins and progressing towards 10%+ steady-state profitability. The company plans to strengthen its premium fashion positioning and expand further across lifestyle categories. House of Nykaa, the company's portfolio of beauty brands, is aiming to surpass Rs 5,000 crore in net sales value by FY30, supported by new product launches, premiumisation and expansion into high-growth categories. The segment recorded GMV of Rs 2,788 crore in FY26.

Meanwhile, Superstore by Nykaa, the company's B2B distribution platform, plans to cross Rs 3,500 crore GMV by FY30 and expand its retailer network to more than one million retailers across India. Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said rising affluence, digital adoption and evolving consumer aspirations are expected to drive India's lifestyle economy over the next decade. She also highlighted wellness and artificial intelligence as key growth drivers, with the company planning to embed AI across discovery, personalisation, merchandising and operations. Nykaa is a consumer technology-led beauty and lifestyle company founded in 2012. The company has expanded from beauty into fashion and B2B businesses through platforms such as Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man and Nykaa Superstore, while also entering the Middle East through Nysaa. As of 31 March 2026, Nykaa served over 55 million customers through its online platforms and 331 offline stores. It owns a portfolio of beauty and fashion brands and partners with several global brands to help them enter and expand in India.