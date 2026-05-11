Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oasis Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Oasis Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 58.33% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net Loss of Oasis Securities reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.33% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.24% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.30% to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.190.12 58 2.131.61 32 OPM %-231.58-75.00 -48.3667.08 - PBDT-0.44-0.08 -450 1.211.15 5 PBT-0.44-0.08 -450 1.211.12 8 NP-0.58-0.33 -76 1.020.87 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canara Bank slides as Q4 PAT tanks 10% YoY to Rs 5,003 cr

Grindwell Norton jumps after Q4 PAT rises 28% YoY

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd down for fifth straight session

Sensex slumps 847 pts; Nifty trades below 23,950 mark; VIX rallies 8.40%

D B Corp consolidated net profit rises 18.84% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 11 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story