Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 28.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.29% to Rs 1.09 croreNet profit of Oasis Securities declined 28.79% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.29% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.090.87 25 OPM %57.8088.51 -PBDT0.630.77 -18 PBT0.630.77 -18 NP0.470.66 -29
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