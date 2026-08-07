Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchSBI Q1 ResultsTata Tech ShareQ1 ResultsInd vs SL XI Live StreamingDelhi Rain AlertLupin Q1 ResultNIFTY IT INDEX
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 28.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 28.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 25.29% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of Oasis Securities declined 28.79% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.29% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.090.87 25 OPM %57.8088.51 -PBDT0.630.77 -18 PBT0.630.77 -18 NP0.470.66 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit rises 97.62% in the June 2026 quarter

MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit declines 79.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Kopran consolidated net profit declines 10.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cera Sanitaryware standalone net profit declines 2.62% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

Next Story