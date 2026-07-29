OBCL consolidated net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 82.37 crore

Net profit of OBCL declined 35.29% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 82.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.82.3785.222.972.363.343.751.642.371.211.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News