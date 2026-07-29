OBCL consolidated net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 82.37 croreNet profit of OBCL declined 35.29% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 82.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales82.3785.22 -3 OPM %2.972.36 -PBDT3.343.75 -11 PBT1.642.37 -31 NP1.211.87 -35
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