Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 29.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.73% to Rs 1300.89 croreNet profit of Oberoi Realty rose 29.02% to Rs 543.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 421.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.73% to Rs 1300.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 987.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1300.89987.55 32 OPM %56.4352.69 -PBDT746.63538.58 39 PBT711.64506.96 40 NP543.51421.25 29
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