Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 29.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.73% to Rs 1300.89 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 29.02% to Rs 543.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 421.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.73% to Rs 1300.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 987.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1300.89987.5556.4352.69746.63538.58711.64506.96543.51421.25

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