Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 62.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.14% to Rs 1749.83 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 62.36% to Rs 703.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 433.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.14% to Rs 1749.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1150.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.67% to Rs 2507.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2225.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 6009.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5286.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.