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Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 62.36% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 52.14% to Rs 1749.83 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 62.36% to Rs 703.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 433.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.14% to Rs 1749.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1150.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.67% to Rs 2507.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2225.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 6009.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5286.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1749.831150.14 52 6009.065286.27 14 OPM %54.2553.74 -55.8858.70 - PBDT996.04601.30 66 3429.503033.35 13 PBT962.95577.10 67 3298.672944.89 12 NP703.28433.17 62 2507.432225.51 13

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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