Oberoi Realty rises after Q4 booking value surges 96% YoY to Rs 1,673 cr

Oberoi Realty advanced 2.44% to Rs 1,737 after the company reported a gross booking value of Rs 1,673 crore for Q4 FY26, registering a 100.1% rise quarter-on-quarter from Rs 836 crore and a 96.1% increase year-on-year from Rs 853 crore in Q4 FY25.

Units booked during the quarter stood at 229, up 76.15% sequentially from 130 units in Q3 FY26 and 193.6% year-on-year from 78 units in the corresponding quarter last year. The carpet area booked rose 92.2% quarter-on-quarter to 3,57,552 square feet from 1,86,054 square feet and increased 160.4% year-on-year from 1,37,321 square feet.

For FY26, gross booking value stood at Rs 5,447 crore, up 3.14% compared with Rs 5,281 crore in FY25. Total units booked during the year declined 24.86% to 698 units from 929 units in the previous year. Carpet area booked fell 10.62% to 11,47,557 square feet from 12,83,796 square feet in FY25.