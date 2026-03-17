Oberoi Realty rises after signing development agreement for land parcel in Andheri

Oberoi Realty added 2.19% to Rs 1449.65 after the company said that it has entered into a development agreement for lands situate at Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai.

The aforementioned land parcel belongs to Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Based on prevailing Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034 provisions, the project is expected to generate nearly 17.18 lakh square feet of saleable (free-sale) RERA carpet area for the company, excluding the rehabilitation component for existing tenants.

The project remains subject to statutory approvals.

Oberoi Realty is a real estate development company headquartered in Mumbai. It focuses on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure verticals.