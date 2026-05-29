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Objectone Information Systems standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
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Sales decline 13.55% to Rs 4.34 crore

Net profit of Objectone Information Systems rose 116.67% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.55% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.29% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.53% to Rs 14.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.345.02 -14 14.5018.02 -20 OPM %17.7411.95 -5.2410.27 - PBDT0.790.52 52 0.741.88 -61 PBT0.670.34 97 0.231.33 -83 NP0.520.24 117 0.090.84 -89

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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