OBSC Perfection standalone net profit rises 88.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 84.73% to Rs 77.31 croreNet profit of OBSC Perfection rose 88.27% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 84.73% to Rs 77.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales77.3141.85 85 OPM %17.9117.87 -PBDT13.517.60 78 PBT11.266.15 83 NP9.475.03 88
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