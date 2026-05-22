OCCL standalone net profit rises 122.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.63% to Rs 149.00 crore

Net profit of OCCL rose 122.41% to Rs 19.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.63% to Rs 149.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 122.74% to Rs 47.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.93% to Rs 505.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 306.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.