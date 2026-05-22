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OCCL standalone net profit rises 122.41% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 38.63% to Rs 149.00 crore

Net profit of OCCL rose 122.41% to Rs 19.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.63% to Rs 149.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 122.74% to Rs 47.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.93% to Rs 505.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 306.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales149.00107.48 39 505.90306.73 65 OPM %16.0417.38 -17.6317.26 - PBDT23.3118.34 27 86.5049.53 75 PBT16.0411.39 41 57.5428.60 101 NP19.358.70 122 47.7121.42 123

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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