Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 42.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.51% to Rs 39.59 croreNet profit of Oceanic Foods rose 42.58% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 39.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales39.5940.61 -3 OPM %10.418.47 -PBDT3.452.52 37 PBT2.972.08 43 NP2.211.55 43
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