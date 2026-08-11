Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 42.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.51% to Rs 39.59 crore

Net profit of Oceanic Foods rose 42.58% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 39.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.39.5940.6110.418.473.452.522.972.082.211.55

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