Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Octal Credit Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Octal Credit Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Octal Credit Capital reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.040.08 -50 0.380.34 12 OPM %-5375.00-1350.00 --413.16-152.94 - PBDT-2.15-1.08 -99 -1.57-0.52 -202 PBT-2.15-1.08 -99 -1.57-0.52 -202 NP-2.16-1.13 -91 -1.58-0.59 -168

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's forex reserves fall $7.5 billion

Sunil Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 322.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.75 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hariyana Ship Breakers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Standard Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 7.90% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story