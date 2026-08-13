Octal Credit Capital reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.08 croreOctal Credit Capital reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.09 -11 OPM %12.5011.11 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP00.01 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content