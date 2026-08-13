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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Octal Credit Capital reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Octal Credit Capital reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore

Octal Credit Capital reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.09 -11 OPM %12.5011.11 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP00.01 -100

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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