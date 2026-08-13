Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 53.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 132.01% to Rs 12.90 croreNet profit of Octavius Plantations declined 53.57% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 132.01% to Rs 12.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.905.56 132 OPM %2.959.71 -PBDT0.170.37 -54 PBT0.110.29 -62 NP0.130.28 -54
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