Odigma Consultancy Solutions standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 87.52% to Rs 12.32 croreNet profit of Odigma Consultancy Solutions rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 87.52% to Rs 12.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.326.57 88 OPM %0.81-0.15 -PBDT0.420.26 62 PBT0.200.15 33 NP0.150.11 36
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