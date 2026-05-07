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Odigma Consultancy Solutions standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 13.75 crore

Net profit of Odigma Consultancy Solutions rose 44.44% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 13.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 42.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.7515.19 -9 42.4547.34 -10 OPM %0.444.08 --4.785.41 - PBDT0.400.75 -47 -0.602.73 PL PBT0.190.21 -10 -1.240.61 PL NP0.130.09 44 -1.080.39 PL

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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