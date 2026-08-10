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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit rises 449.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit rises 449.12% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 68.49% to Rs 13.21 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Corporation rose 449.12% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.49% to Rs 13.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.217.84 68 OPM %6.898.93 -PBDT8.112.25 260 PBT7.962.10 279 NP3.130.57 449

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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