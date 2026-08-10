Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit rises 449.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 68.49% to Rs 13.21 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Corporation rose 449.12% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.49% to Rs 13.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.217.846.898.938.112.257.962.103.130.57

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