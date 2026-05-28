Odyssey Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 63.44% to Rs 21.46 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Corporation reported to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.44% to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 229.17% to Rs 4.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.24% to Rs 49.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.