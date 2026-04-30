Odyssey Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.82% to Rs 7.66 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies remain constant at Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.16% to Rs 4.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.15% to Rs 27.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.