Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 5.74 croreNet profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 59.26% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.746.01 -4 OPM %-0.706.82 -PBDT0.661.15 -43 PBT0.300.73 -59 NP0.220.54 -59
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