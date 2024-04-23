Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas shares fall

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 109.86 points or 0.39% at 28388.94 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.37%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.23%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.11%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.87%), Linde India Ltd (up 0.65%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.18%), were the top losers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.58%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.63%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.23%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 187.56 or 0.25% at 73836.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.25 points or 0.24% at 22389.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 440.14 points or 0.96% at 46448.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 99.57 points or 0.73% at 13796.32.

On BSE,2369 shares were trading in green, 1384 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas shares gain

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Japan Nikkei extends gain ahead of BoJ meeting outcome

Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 26.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Artson Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story