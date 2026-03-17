Aksh Optifibre Ltd, Shiva Mills Ltd, DCM Shriram International Ltd and Gokul Agro Resources Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 March 2026.

Aksh Optifibre Ltd, Shiva Mills Ltd, DCM Shriram International Ltd and Gokul Agro Resources Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 March 2026.

Oil Country Tubular Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 44.11 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14062 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4939 shares in the past one month.

Aksh Optifibre Ltd soared 15.64% to Rs 4.88. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76151 shares in the past one month. Shiva Mills Ltd spiked 14.21% to Rs 61. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87 shares in the past one month. DCM Shriram International Ltd jumped 13.70% to Rs 79.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19597 shares in the past one month.