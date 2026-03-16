Fino Payments Bank Ltd, Super Spinning Mills Ltd, Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 March 2026.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd, Super Spinning Mills Ltd, Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 March 2026.

Oil Country Tubular Ltd lost 15.83% to Rs 36.79 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 54704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2307 shares in the past one month.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd tumbled 15.17% to Rs 143.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20905 shares in the past one month. Super Spinning Mills Ltd crashed 14.20% to Rs 4.29. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7346 shares in the past one month. Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup corrected 13.83% to Rs 8.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3237 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2021 shares in the past one month.