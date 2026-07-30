Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 29.02% to Rs 17.44 crore

Net Loss of Oil Country Tubular reported to Rs 15.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.02% to Rs 17.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.4424.57 -29 OPM %6.3135.78 -PBDT1.348.94 -85 PBT-15.25-8.40 -82 NP-15.11-8.81 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fidel Softech consolidated net profit declines 15.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Anlon Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 87.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 49.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Gillette India standalone net profit rises 9.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 489.90% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story