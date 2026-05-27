Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OIL Green Energy signs JV agreement with Hindustan Waste Treatment

OIL Green Energy signs JV agreement with Hindustan Waste Treatment

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

To collaborate on integrated bioenergy and sustainable waste management projects in India

OIL Green Energy(OGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Oil India (OIL), and Hindustan Waste Treatment (HWT), a wholly owned subsidiary of SFC Environmental Technologies, have signed a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) to collaborate in the development of integrated bioenergy and sustainable waste management projects in India. The partnership envisages formation of a 50:50 joint venture company to pursue opportunities in compressed biogas (CBG), waste-to-energy and allied sustainable infrastructure projects aligned with India's clean energy transition and circular economy objectives.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank ends lower amid reports of alleged irregular payments to MSRDC

JSW Steel commences 13.2 MTPA Paradeep Integrated Steel Plant project

Zen Technologies launches Integrated Smart Border Suite

Ivalue Infosolutions consolidated net profit rises 11.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Surani Steel Tubes reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 27 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story