This initiative marks a significant milestone in OGEL/ OIL's strategic commitment towards integrating renewable energy into its operations, in addition to meeting captive energy requirements in its group entities. The collaboration is envisaged to facilitate diversification and scaling up of OGEL's renewable energy portfolio, while supporting Oil India's net zero target by 2040 and contributing to the Government of India's vision of achieving net zero emissions by 2070.
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