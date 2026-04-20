OIL Green Energy (OGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Oil India, has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Numaligarh Refinery (NRL), on 20 April 2026, for collaboration in the development, procurement and supply of renewable energy, with special emphasis on group captive requirement.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in OGEL/ OIL's strategic commitment towards integrating renewable energy into its operations, in addition to meeting captive energy requirements in its group entities. The collaboration is envisaged to facilitate diversification and scaling up of OGEL's renewable energy portfolio, while supporting Oil India's net zero target by 2040 and contributing to the Government of India's vision of achieving net zero emissions by 2070.