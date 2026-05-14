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Oil India consolidated net profit rises 60.26% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 9293.27 crore

Net profit of Oil India rose 60.26% to Rs 2099.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1310.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 9293.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8808.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.05% to Rs 6619.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6550.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 33946.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32512.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9293.278808.34 6 33946.1332512.48 4 OPM %35.3029.38 -30.7734.32 - PBDT3818.272725.98 40 12293.8911754.66 5 PBT3119.132192.62 42 9581.929436.43 2 NP2099.611310.10 60 6619.946550.93 1

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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