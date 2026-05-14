Oil India rose 2.40% to Rs 519.70 after its standalone net profit jumped 12.44% to Rs 1,789.53 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,591.48 crore in Q4 FY25.

PAT increased, supported by higher crude oil production (up 6%) and improved crude price realisation, which rose 5% to $77.89 per barrel from $74.46 per barrel in Q4 FY25

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rallied 8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,960.59 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,057 crore, up 1.81% from Rs 2,020.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Crude oil revenue jumped 13.09% YoY to Rs 4,406.53 crore, while natural gas revenue declined 4.35% to Rs 1,322.45 crore. Pipeline transportation income marginally rose 0.71% to Rs 165.46 crore. LPG revenue increased 20.85% to Rs 43.68 crore, whereas renewable energy income fell 2.12% to Rs 22.55 crore.

Operating margin narrowed to 20.19% from 28.12%, while net profit margin shrank to 30.02% from 28.44% in Q4 FY26. The company, in its continued efforts toward strengthening the nations energy security, produced 0.891 MMT of crude oil in Q4 FY26 from its matured and old oilfields, compared with 0.844 MMT in Q4 FY25. Oil India achieved its highest daily crude oil production of 10,566 metric tonnes during the quarter, marking the highest level in the past decade. During the year, the company drilled 74 wells, its highest-ever annual achievement, and completed a record 307 workover jobs, also the highest to date. Driven by an aggressive drilling and workover programme, the company reported a Reserve Replacement Ratio exceeding 1 for the year.