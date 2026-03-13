Oil India inaugurates Numaligarh-Siliguri product pipeline capacity augmentation project

Oil India has inaugurated the capacity augmentation project of the Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL).

The Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL) is a 654-km long, 406 mm (16-inch) diameter cross country multi-product pipeline which was originally designed and operated for a capacity of 1.72 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA), the pipeline has now been upgraded to 5.5 MMTPA to support the expansion of Numaligarh Refinery from 3.0 MMTPA to 9.0 MMTPA under the Government of India's Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for the North-East.

The capacity enhancement has been achieved through upgradation of existing infrastructure, including conversion of pigging stations at Sekoni, Guwahati, Bongaigaon and Madarihat into Intermediate Pumping Stations, augmentation of pumping facilities at Numaligarh Dispatch Terminal and Upgradation of facilities at Siliguri Receipt Terminal for enhanced operational efficiency and safety.