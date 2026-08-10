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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India jumps after Q1 PAT surges over 3-fold to Rs 2,870 cr

Oil India jumps after Q1 PAT surges over 3-fold to Rs 2,870 cr

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 11:56 AM IST
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Oil India rallied 3.21% to Rs 455.15 after the company's standalone net profit soared 252.83% YoY to Rs 2,870.21 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by higher crude oil production and improved crude oil price realization.

Revenue from operations jumped 58.77% YoY to Rs 7,958.05 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company said its standalone PAT in Q1 FY27 was the highest ever, aided by an 11% increase in crude oil production and crude oil price realization of $98.73 per barrel. Crude oil production rose to 0.950 MMT from 0.853 MMT in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 240.92% YoY to Rs 3741.72 crore in Q1 FY27.

Oil India also achieved its highest-ever daily crude oil production of 10,921 tonnes, equivalent to 84,109 barrels, on 27 June 2026.

The companys material subsidiary, Numaligarh Refinery (NRL), reported a 167% YoY increase in PAT to Rs 1,305 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 488 crore in Q1 FY26. NRLs gross refining margin (GRM) improved sharply to $35.95 per barrel from $5.02 per barrel, while distillate yield increased to 87.58% from 85.38%.

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 91.40% to Rs 3629.79 crore on 57.70% rise in net sales to Rs 1,250 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Oil India is engaged in exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil, and production of LPG. It also provides various E&P-related services for oil blocks.

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Oil India Q1 PAT surges over 3-fold to Rs 2,870 cr

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

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