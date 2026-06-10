Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 449.7, down 5.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.35% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% slide in NIFTY and a 7.63% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 449.7, down 5.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 23396.85. The Sensex is at 74514.44, up 0.81%.Oil India Ltd has lost around 1.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39752.95, down 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.61 lakh shares in last one month.