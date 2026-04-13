Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 476.5, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.21% in last one year as compared to a 2.19% gain in NIFTY and a 12.51% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 476.5, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 23839.75. The Sensex is at 76813.27, down 0.95%. Oil India Ltd has added around 3.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37174.6, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.91 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 477.95, up 1.21% on the day. Oil India Ltd is up 30.21% in last one year as compared to a 2.19% gain in NIFTY and a 12.51% gain in the Nifty Energy index.