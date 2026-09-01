Oil India Ltd spurts 1.58%, rises for fifth straight session

Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 490.8, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.07% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% slide in NIFTY and a 9.65% slide in the Nifty Energy.

Oil India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 490.8, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24115.15. The Sensex is at 77169.82, up 0.28%. Oil India Ltd has gained around 8.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37949.25, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.29 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 492.1, up 1.26% on the day. Oil India Ltd is up 22.07% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% slide in NIFTY and a 9.65% slide in the Nifty Energy index.