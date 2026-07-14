Oil India Ltd spurts 2.08%, rises for third straight session

Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 440, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% fall in NIFTY and a 8.08% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 440, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24082.6. The Sensex is at 77176.37, down 0.57%. Oil India Ltd has added around 5.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39220.35, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.46 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 435.45, up 1.94% on the day. Oil India Ltd is down 1.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% fall in NIFTY and a 8.08% fall in the Nifty Energy index.