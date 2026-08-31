Oil India subsidiary signs MoU with four Municipalities of Haryana

For development of integrated CBG and waste-to-energy projects

OIL Green Energy (OGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Oil India (OIL), signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four Municipalities of Haryana Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar and Ambala for development of Integrated CBG and Waste-to-Energy Projects across the respective clusters.

The four projects are proposed across the Hisar (500 TPD), Ambala (900 TPD), Faridabad (1,600 TPD) and Gurugram (2,000 TPD) clusters. Together, the facilities will have the capacity to scientifically process 5,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day and are expected to produce 7075 TPD of Compressed Biogas (CBG) along with 50 MW of green power.