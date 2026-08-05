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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit rises 21.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit rises 21.37% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 25.68% to Rs 204987.35 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn rose 21.37% to Rs 11898.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9804.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 204987.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163106.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales204987.35163106.33 26 OPM %7.5515.80 -PBDT16018.0424911.10 -36 PBT6540.6915527.14 -58 NP11898.939804.07 21

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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