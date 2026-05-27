Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit rises 45.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 173805.19 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn rose 45.60% to Rs 10819.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7431.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 173805.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 167749.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.35% to Rs 41424.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36225.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 662247.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 663262.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.