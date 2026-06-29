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Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd down for fifth straight session

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Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
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Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 232.05, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.98% in last one year as compared to a 6.14% slide in NIFTY and a 8.21% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 232.05, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23950.45. The Sensex is at 76719.4, down 0.49%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost around 12.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39637, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 158.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 232.4, down 0.36% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd tumbled 4.98% in last one year as compared to a 6.14% slide in NIFTY and a 8.21% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.92 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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