Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd down for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 232.05, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.98% in last one year as compared to a 6.14% slide in NIFTY and a 8.21% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 232.05, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23950.45. The Sensex is at 76719.4, down 0.49%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost around 12.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39637, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 158.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.13 lakh shares in last one month.