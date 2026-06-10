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Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd eases for fifth straight session

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Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 254.8, down 1.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.02% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% slide in NIFTY and a 7.63% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 254.8, down 1.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 23396.85. The Sensex is at 74514.44, up 0.81%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has eased around 9.32% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39752.95, down 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 183.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 255.95, down 1.78% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd jumped 3.02% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% slide in NIFTY and a 7.63% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.91 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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