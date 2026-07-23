Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd soars 0.53%, rises for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 253.24, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.44% in last one year as compared to a 4.81% drop in NIFTY and a 8.59% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 253.24, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23856.95. The Sensex is at 76297.37, down 0.6%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has risen around 5.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39435.65, down 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 159.35 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 252.89, up 0.48% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 3.44% in last one year as compared to a 4.81% drop in NIFTY and a 8.59% drop in the Nifty Energy index.