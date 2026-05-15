Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd spurts 0.28%, gains for five straight sessions

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 301.75, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.03% in last one year as compared to a 5.01% fall in NIFTY and a 12.16% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 301.75, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 23767.5. The Sensex is at 75657.84, up 0.34%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added around 6.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40080.15, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 185.88 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 302, up 0.27% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 22.03% in last one year as compared to a 5.01% fall in NIFTY and a 12.16% fall in the Nifty Energy index.