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Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd spurts 1.08%, gains for five straight sessions

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Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
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Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 238.51, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.74% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% fall in NIFTY and a 7.49% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 238.51, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 24345.55. The Sensex is at 78046.59, up 0.7%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has dropped around 10.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39707, down 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 239.39, up 1.24% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down 2.74% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% fall in NIFTY and a 7.49% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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