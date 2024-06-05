Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost 13.1% over last one month compared to 3.49% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.17% drop in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 3.62% today to trade at Rs 245.05. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 3% to quote at 27545.59. The index is down 3.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Total Gas Ltd increased 3.43% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 3.4% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 54.38 % over last one year compared to the 16.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost 13.1% over last one month compared to 3.49% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.17% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 79251 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.53 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 292.95 on 03 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 152.55 on 07 Jun 2023.

